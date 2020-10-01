Jammu: Bhima Army protested in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh over the rape of a woman and then the negligence in her funeral. The Bhim Army activists held candles in their hands and raised posters demanding justice for Hathras’ daughter.

These activists were shouting slogans against Hathras’ daughter and against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Bhim Sena has alleged that the way the girl has been raped and then her tongue has been cut, it is clear that the accused did not want to leave any evidence of this incident.

Referring to another incident in Uttar Pradesh, Bhim Sena said that the way a girl made a statement against MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in UP after which action was taken against Sanger, this time the accused were suffering The girl’s tongue was cut off so that there was no evidence of this incident.

Taking a dig at the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, Bhima Army demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign.

Also read:

FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, these clauses imposed