Chandrashekhar, the founder of Bhima Army, arrived in Noida to support the strike of the contract workers. Chandrasekhar said during this time that people have been serving here for 25-30 years. People get 6 thousand, 8 thousand, 11 thousand here. Don’t know what a conspiracy is. I am proud that in the time of this corona epidemic, they are demonstrating for their demands by putting their lives at stake. It is worth noting that in Noida, employees have been protesting against the contract system for the past several days. They are demanding equal pay for permanent employees.
