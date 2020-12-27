Harsh Limbachiya, the husband of comedian and actress Bharti Singh, has taken a dig at the ongoing investigation into the drugs case. Bharti and Harsh were arrested in drugs. However, both are out on the vine right now. A small quantity of cannabis was recovered by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) from both the houses.

Actually, Harsh appeared in the episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday. There he jokingly said, “I come in the morning because nowadays people come to my house in the morning and go away after doing a lot.”

Let us tell you that Narcotics Control raided the house and office of Bharti and Harsha in November in which hemp was mixed with 86.5 grams from their house. After this, both were arrested by NCB. However, both of them got Bell shortly after.

Harsh Limbachia and Bharti Singh were trolled on social media after coming out of jail. Harsh had shared a photo of his with Bharti, on which a user commented that Bharti should boycott. Replying to this, Harsha wrote ‘Sleep Uncle.’

Meanwhile, there were reports that Bharti Singh has been fired from The Kapil Sharma Show, but Bharti herself confirmed that she is shooting for the show. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Bharti wrote in the caption, “Red color is considered to be the bonding color of two hearts.” The Kapil Sharma Show every Saturday and Sunday at half past nine. ”From this post, Bharti Singh put a stop to all the news that Kapil Sharma left the show.