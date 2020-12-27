Bollywood’s Dambag i.e. Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today. The entire Bollywood is seen wishing Salman Khan his birthday. In this episode, comedian Bharti Singh also congratulated Salman Khan on his birthday through social media. Bharti Singh shared some photos with Salman Khan on her Instagram account and also added a very cute caption. Fans are very fond of these photos and can also be seen giving their reactions.

Bharti Singh considers Salman Khan a lot. Bharti Singh was also recently seen in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 14. Along with wishing Bharti Singh Salman Khan a birthday on social media, along with many photos were also shared and wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Salman Khan. Lots of love to you. Looking at the recently shared photos, it can be clearly understood that this photo is from the set of Bigg Boss. In a photo, both of them are also seen dancing together.

According to media reports, Bharti Singh can enter Bigg Boss 14 on the occasion of Salman Khan’s birthday. Bharti can come to set her comedy on the sets of Bigg Boss. Bharti Singh’s husband Harsh has also shared a photo from the set of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss on his Instagram account, in which he is seen shooting the show.