New Delhi Comedian Bharti Singh is enjoying life openly these days. She is currently celebrating the New Year holiday. Recently, she has shared a video on her social media, in which she is seen dancing to Spanish songs with two children. You will also be surprised to see their dance on this song. Earlier too, she shared a video, in which she is seen smiling in a special way on a Hindi song.

The video looks like this

Bharti Singh has shared a video on her Instagram, dancing in a fun-filled style to the Spanish song ‘SE TE NOTA’. Two children are also seen with him in this. He has put many emojis in the caption of this video. One thing is clear that in this video, she is openly enjoying. Till now millions of people have seen this song. Thousands of people have praised Bharati’s dance by commenting on the video.

Bharti was in the news for drugs

A few months ago, Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Hemp was found in his house and office, after which this action was taken. A few days later both were granted bail. Bharti and Harsh had been in the limelight for this matter. According to the news, Bharti can be seen in Kapil Sharma’s show soon. Earlier rumors had surfaced that he has been dropped from the Kapil Sharma Show.