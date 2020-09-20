Highlights: 14-year-old girl gang-raped by two youths

The victim went to fetch wood on the farm when the two miscreants molested

The victim reached the police station along with her family members to file a complaint against the accused

Incident of a village in Cama Police Station area

Bharatpur

Gang rape incident in the state is not taking its name. After Alwar, a similar incident has now been revealed in Bharatpur. A 14-year-old minor girl was gang raped along with a 14-year-old girl from a village in Kaman police station area in Bharatpur on Sunday. After this, the victim reached Cama police station with her family members and filed a case against the culprits.

Rajasthan: fear of Corona on Rajasthan High Court, now necessary cases will be heard through VC

Girl went to pick up girl

According to Kaman Thanadikari Ravi Katara, a minor girl was raped by two boys from the village at that time. When she went to pick up wood on the farm, the police registered a case of raping the minor against both the miscreants and investigations are on.

Rajasthan weather: rain may occur in many districts in the state today, meteorological department issued yellow alert

People came to hear the victim scream

According to information received from police sources, the two accused gang-raped her by taking her to solitude. During this, people reached the spot after hearing the voice of the victim screaming. While one of the accused escaped while the other was nabbed and handed over to the police.