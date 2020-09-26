Highlights: A man brutally murdered his wife in front of her innocent children

Bharatpur

A person gets angry and takes steps many times, which ruins everything. A similar case has surfaced in Bharatpur, Rajasthan on Saturday. A husband has killed his wife in village Gunsara of Udyog Nagar police station area here. This person carried out the incident when both his young children were also present there. After this, he himself reached Udyog Nagar police station and surrendered, claiming himself responsible for the murder of his wife.

Confessed crime by reaching one’s own station

According to the information received from the police sources, after the incident, the accused person himself reached the police station and told the whole incident to the policemen. He told that he had killed his wife by strangling her with a rope. After this, the police reached the spot and the FSL team was called on the spot. In this way all the necessary evidence was collected. Now the body has been kept in the morcha of the District RBM Hospital. City CO Satish Verma said that further investigation is being carried out by the police.

Often used to demand money from his wife

At the same time, the family of the woman said that the deceased Deepa was married about 8 years ago to a young man named Chitr of Gunsara village. Deepa was a resident of Biloth village in Lakhanpur village in the district. A few days after the wedding, Chitra used to harass Deepa. Chitra often asked Deepa for money, but when Deepa refused to give him money, he used to beat Deepa.