Highlights: The minor girl was kidnapped and gang-raped by four of her co-workers.

Police arrested the main accused of kidnapping and gang rape.

All the other accused are absconding, the miscreants of the neighboring village kidnapped the minor girl.

Bharatpur. Kathwada police station in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan arrested Subedin, a resident of village Bansoli, on Friday in connection with the kidnapping and gang rape of a minor girl. While his other companions are still absconding, the police is searching for him. The arrested crook is accused of kidnapping a minor girl and gang-raping three or four of his companions. After this confinement, the accused escaped leaving the victim in a hospital. After this, the victim’s father filed a police complaint.

According to Investigating Officer DSP Madanlal Jeff, on September 30, a person lodged a complaint in this case at the Kathwada police station. According to the complaint, Subedin, a resident of village Bansoli, abducted his minor daughter and then gang-raped her along with about three to four companions. Police have registered a case and arrested one accused and the search is on for the rest.

According to the information, the victim was kidnapped and gang raped. Then he escaped leaving the crook in an injured state. Police have arrested one accused after the complaint was filed, while the other miscreants are still absconding. Police teams are pushing for their hold.