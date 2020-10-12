Highlights: CISF jawans write letters to family members before death, accusing them of harassing officers

Family members accuse officers of torture and murder

After the death, the dead body of the soldier reached the village on Monday

The family refuses to take the case, after the explanation of the officers, the matter became quiet

Bharatpur

In a country where crime is increasing rapidly. At the same time, there was a ruckus after the death of the CISF jawan posted in Chhattisgarh in Bharatpur. In fact, Jawan Chandrabhan, a resident of CISF, a resident of Basua village of Sever police station area of ​​Bharatpur, died. After his death, when the body was brought to his ancestral village, the family refused to take the body. The family also accused the CRPF officials of committing the murder. The relatives say that before dying, the jawan had sent a letter to the house, in which he said that the officers were putting him on the house work but when he refused, he started harassing him.

Family members say that Chandrabhan had written about the harassment in the letter

The family alleges that in the letter she wrote that she is very sad about getting the housework done by the officers. The punishment for refusing is that they are not even giving him leave now. The family says that Jawan Chandrabhan wrote in the letter that I have been so harassed by the authorities that they have killed me while I am alive. According to the information received, the family members are the reason why we refused to take the body. However, after the advice of the administrative authorities, the family has agreed to cremate the body.

The young man wrote in the letter

According to the family, before dying, the jawan had written in the letters that his officers used to get the jawans to work at their house. I like the people who work here, but I was admitted in the army (CISF) so that I can serve and protect the country. But when I refused to do personal work, they started harassing me. I am so depressed that I have died while living.

Not suicide, not murder, post mortem should be done again

The deceased’s brother alleged that it was reported from the department that his brother had committed suicide. After this, when we reached there, they asked us to take the body but we refused. We said that the body should be cremated with military honors, but still the body was sent, but there is no one from the CRPF here. My brother had sent me a letter before he died, in which he had mentioned the harassment done by the officers. So it is clear that this case is not of suicide but of murder. We demand that the autopsy be done again and the matter should be investigated.