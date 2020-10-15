Highlights: A fire broke in clothes when a mobile was kept in a pocket

Bharatpur

The news that keeps mobile phone owners in mind is from Bharatpur in Rajasthan. In fact, 18-year-old Ghanshyam Jatav, who lives in village Nagla Sultan of Bayana police station area of ​​Bharatpur, proved to be mobile in his pocket. According to the information received, the young man was on his way with a mobile in his pocket, when the mobile battery suddenly exploded. The fire caught him in his clothes, causing his paint and shirt to burn. At the sight of it, the locals put mud and extinguished the fire in clothes and admitted the injured youth to the Community Health Center in Bayana, where he is undergoing treatment.

Genitals also got hurt

According to the information received, a fire broke out due to a sudden blast in the mobile kept in the pocket. This also made the young man suddenly nervous. When the young man’s clothes started burning, people helped him to extinguish the fire. During this time, his genitals are also hurt. Seeing the condition of the young man, the local people passing there were admitted to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Youth now out of danger

Doctors at the hospital say that the young man is out of danger, although his treatment is continuing. But suddenly many people are in awe of hearing the news of the explosion of the phone kept in the mobile pocket. This thing is quite surprising to the people living around the young man.