Bharatpur

In the state where the graph of crime is continuously increasing. On the other hand, a similar shocking incident has come to light in Bharatpur. Here, two groups clashed over cutting of the farmland in Mudia Gandhar village of Hallana police station area on Monday morning. Then one side crushed 12 people including four women from the other side of the tractor, in which one was killed. After this, now 10 have referred to the district RBM Hospital in critical condition.

Women also included in the injured

All the injured have been admitted to the Halana Community Health Center by the police who arrived on the spot, where one person died during treatment. Ten injured have been referred to the district RBM Hospital in critical condition. Four women are also included in these injured. ASI Deshraj Singh of Halana police station told that it was reported that there was a fight between two sides in a village over the farmland. At present, investigation is going on in this case.

The farmland was broken

The victim’s family said that we had a quarrel with one side of the village. When they broke the rams from our farm tractor. So we all reached there to protest but they put a tractor on us. here

Medical Officer Dr. Vijay Singhal said that all the injured are undergoing treatment.