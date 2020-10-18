Highlights: Minister worried about bad economic condition of government

Government is worried about giving salary to government employees

Minister Garg said that the central government was not giving the pending payment to the state

Said financial condition is bad but borrow or take it from somewhere, but will pay the employees

Bharatpur

Subhash Garg, Minister of State for Medical of Cm Ashok Gehlot Government in Bharatpur district of the state on Sunday hit out at the Central Government. He said that the state’s share of the state government is pending at Rs 7300 crore, but it is not that our government will not pay salaries to government employees, rather we will pay the employees whether to borrow or bring them from anywhere.

Central Government Due Payment

Minister Garg further said that now it becomes the duty of the Central Government to pay our due payments. So that the state of the state which has been stalled by the coronation and development work has been stopped, they can be restored again. He further said that I want to ask the central government that the promise of GST compensation that if 14 percent growth is not achieved, then the central government will make the payment from anywhere. Let us tell you that Minister Subhash Garg went to some village in his constituency where he inaugurated the upgraded government schools.

Uttar Pradesh government surrounded Gurjar Mahapanchayat

During this, he held a mahapanchayat of Gurjar community in Adda village

But he spoke on the issue of thousands of people gathered. Minister Garg said that it is absolutely right that the duty of the government is to follow the Corona Guide Line, to be persuaded by the people and to follow social distancing. Subhash Garg said that the government had also given instructions to follow the rules for Gurjar Mahapanchayat. But you can see that the BJP-ruled state of Uttar Pradesh is also meeting daily, but I would say that if anyone holds a meeting, they should follow the social corona guide line. It is the responsibility of the district administration to maintain law and order.