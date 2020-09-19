Highlights: Panther spread fear in the area, search for five days

Panther is constantly moving in the same area

Panther hunted an animal in the village on Saturday as well

The forest department team reached the spot on the information about the hiding of the panther in the block located in the village

Thousands of villagers gathered to see Panther

Bharatpur

In a village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, these days a panther has created an atmosphere of panic. The Panther hustle here for five consecutive days is troubling the villagers. At the same time, the Forest Department team is also working hard to find it. According to the information received, on Saturday, the panther hunted an animal for five days in the village Oulu of Bhusawar subdivision, after which the forest department team reached the village to capture the panther, but the success was not successful.

Rajasthan: Terrorism is increasing in the state of mafia, cm Gehlot gave this instruction to rein

The team received information

Department officials say that on Saturday, the Forest Department team was informed that the Panther was hiding in a block where the Forest Department team carried out the operation for several hours, but the Panther did not touch hands but currently based on Team Panther’s Pugmark Is trying to catch the panther.

Good news: From today, families of Corona patients can feed them home food, know what will be the process

Villagers are being advised to stay at home

According to the information received, the rescue operation was conducted to catch the panther for a long time, but it was not found. Fear prevails in the area due to the panther roaming in Bhusawar area. At the same time, the villagers are being advised not to go out of the houses early in the morning and late in the evening. Here the villager is troubled by the hunting of animals from the Panther.