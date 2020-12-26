Highlights: Police arrested 50-year-old man for stalking and passing incorrect comments

Minor girls assigned police

Been chasing two minor girls for many days

Police engaged in investigation, arrested the accused

Bharatpur

The news of female atrocities is being heard in the state where the day came. At the same time, the courage of two minor girls has come to light in Mathura Gate Police Station area of ​​Bharatpur. A 50-year-old man was handed over to the police by two minor girls who came out of the house late last evening in front of Zanana Hospital here. It is being told that this person was chasing girls for many days and used to pass wrong comments.

The girls were not coming from the antics after refusing repeatedly

Afflicted girls, when she leaves the house in the evening and goes for a walk. Then this person was following them for several days. At the same time, indecent comment was also passed. However, in the meantime, the girls warned him not to do so many times, but his actions increased. According to the information, these two minor girls used to go for a walk together in the evening everyday, after that the person also followed them. Used to do Her courage continued to grow after being warned by the girls several times.

Police is under investigation

Girls told that even in the late evening when we went for a walk from home. Even then he continued to follow them. After this, we caught him and handed him over to the police post of Mathura Gate police station area. Police head constable Awadhesh Kumar said that a girl had complained that a 50-year-old man followed them. When they refused to do so, then they were ready to quarrel, at present the investigation of the case is going on.