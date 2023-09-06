A controversy erupted in India after the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the term “Bharat” in an official invitation to the G20 Summit sent on behalf of the president.

Bharat is the Hindi name for India.

President Droupadi Murmu’s dinner invitation to foreign leaders attending the summit describes her as “the president of Bharat.”

Several ministers from the ruling BJP party applauded the move, but opposition leaders questioned its purpose.

The decision comes amid reports that the government is considering changing the official name of the country to Bharat, although there has been no confirmation in this regard.

All the official websites of India continue to use the term “government of India” and on X (formerly Twitter) Murmu is still referred to as the President of India.

However, the use of Bharat in the invitation comes just two days after Mohan Bhagwat, the BJP’s ideological mentor, said the country should be called Bharat instead of India.

“Sometimes we use India so that English speakers can understand us. But we must stop using it. The name of the country, Bharat, will remain Bharat anywhere in the world,” Bhagwat declared.

On Tuesday, several BJP politicians applauded the move, calling it a proud moment for the country.

“Happy and proud that our civilization is boldly advancing towards the Amrit Kaal,” Himanta Biswa Sarma, head of the Assam state government, wrote in X.

Amrit Kaal, loosely translated as “golden age,” is a term the Prime Minister and other government officials use to refer to the years until 2047, when India will be 100 years old. They say that by then India will be among the most prosperous and developed nations in the world.

The opposition’s reaction

The comments drew a strong response from opposition leaders, who linked the news to their newly formed coalition, called INDIA, an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

“Just a few weeks ago we christened our alliance INDIA and the BJP started sending out invitations with ‘Republic of Bharat’ instead of ‘Republic of India,’” Manoj Jha, head of the Rashtriya Janata Dal party in the state, wrote in X. from Bihar.

“They will not be able to take India or Bharat from us,” he added.

It is not the first time that the government has used Bharat in connection with the G20. He also used the term in a manual – called Bharat, The Mother Of Democracy (Bharat, the Mother of Democracy) – for foreign delegates, reports BBC legal correspondent Umang Poddar.

The Indian Constitution also refers to India as Bharat, although only once: Article 1 says that “India, ie Bharat, shall be a union of States.”

However, in all other parts of the Constitution, the country is referred to as India.

In the past, lawsuits have been filed in the Supreme Court to change the name of India to Bharat. But the judges have refused to enter into the controversy and, on one occasion, asked the plaintiff to address the government.

Some judges have made oral observations on the debate, but they have no legal value.

“India is already called Bharat in the Constitution,” former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde once noted. Another former Chief Justice, TS Thakur, had said that it was up to the citizens to choose whether they wanted to call it India or Bharat.

India is hosting this year’s G20 summit, which will be held in the capital, Delhi, from September 9-10.

The G20 includes the 19 richest countries in the world plus the European Union. India currently holds the presidency of the G20, which rotates annually among its members.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.