Countries around the world are eagerly waiting for the Corona Vaccine. Rapid vaccine work is also going on in many countries including India. Vaccine trials are going on on millions of people. However, no vaccine has received global approval so far. Vaccination has been started as a people experiment in Russia and China. There are 9 Vaccine Trials worldwide, whose Phase III trial has either started or is about to begin.Bharat Biotech’s ‘Kovaxin’ may also start a third phase trial. It has sought approval from DCGI for Phase III. DCGI has asked for the second phase data so that the third phase can be approved. Bharat Biotech is working on the vaccine in association with ICMR, which is called ‘Kovaxine’. According to officials, the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer had applied to DCGI on October 2 to seek permission for the third phase of its vaccine testing. The company has said in its application that this study will cover 28,500 people aged 18 years or older and the test will be done at 19 locations in 10 states.

Where will be the trial

These places include Delhi, Mumbai, Patna and Lucknow. According to sources, the Phase II trial of the ‘covaxine’ vaccine is underway and volunteers have not yet been given a second dose in some places. An official said that the company introduced a ‘protocol’ for the third phase trial along with the interim data for the first and second phase trials. The expert committee (SECS) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) deliberated on the application on 5 October. The committee, after detailed deliberations, stated that the design of the Phase III study is, in principle, satisfactory, without explanation on the definition of symptomatic.

These things were taken care of

The committee, in its recommendations, stated that the study should be started with the appropriate dose identified based on the safety and immunological data of the second phase trial. Thus the company should present such related figures. A source said that the committee during its discussion also noted that all groups tolerated the vaccine dose well and no serious adverse events have been reported so far. He said that instead of being injected, complaints of pain usually came up, which has been resolved.



Who is ahead in the vaccine race?

The initial data for the vaccine, prepared by American pharmaceutical company Pfizer in collaboration with Bioentech in Germany, will be analyzed in the next two months. During this time, the data of Moderna’s vaccine will also be reviewed. Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s vaccine are also in the final stage. Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is not far behind. China’s three vaccines are in Phase 3 trials, but no country is confident of them.

How long will the vaccine be approved?

The data of vaccine trials will go to the regulators. Vaccine regulators in many western countries, including the US, have said that approval will only take place after ensuring vaccine safety. Pfizer-BioNotech has said that it will find out this month how effective the vaccine is. Moderna’s data is expected to arrive next month. AstraZeneca has also spoken of data review in the next two months. The United States and the United Kingdom have said that they will speed up the review process so that approval can be granted for emergency use. That is, there may be a vaccine approval by the end of this year.