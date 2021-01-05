Bharat Biotech Vaccine Kovaxine has been in a ruckus ever since it was approved for emergency use. Some are questioning its effect, while others are calling it a backup vaccine. The company chairman, Krishna Illa, has retaliated amid the boast over the Bharat Biotak vaccine and said that we are a global company and we should not make allegations that we do not know clinical research. Even after being told that water is covacine, their pain is deceit and said that such questions should not be raised on our vaccine. After being questioned by industry experts and opposition parties over allowing the vaccine to be used for emergency use without publishing its effectiveness data, Krishna Illa, chairman of the vaccine manufacturer, retaliated on Monday by criticizing that his firm had sold 200 Percent clinical trials have been done.

Hitting the Indian company is not right

Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna Illa said in an online press conference that his company has a record of producing safe and effective vaccines and is transparent about all data. He said, ‘We are not only doing clinical trials in India. We have conducted clinical trials in more than 12 countries including the UK. He said that many people are talking differently just to target Indian companies. This is not right for us.

200 percent honest clinical trial

They stated that covaxine produced an excellent safety data against many viral proteins with a strong immune response. Illa said that his company has conducted 200 percent honest clinical trials. He said, ‘Give me a week, I will give you a strong figure. He mentioned that Bharat Biotech has produced 16 vaccines. He said, ‘We are not just an Indian company but a truly global company. People should not allege that we do not know clinical research. ‘

Aiming at the Poonavala of the serum

Ella said without naming Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute, “We carry out 200 percent honest clinical trials, despite which we are targeted.” If I am wrong then let me know. Some companies have told me like water. Significantly, Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute, described other vaccines as ‘water’ in addition to Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford-Astra Janeca. Illa also said that the India Biotech vaccine is not inferior to the Pfizer vaccine in any way. Illa said that it is wrong to say that India Biotech is not transparent about the data. He referred to several publications done by the company. Industry experts and Congress have raised questions over the acceptance of the emergency use of covaxine without publishing its effectiveness data.

Congress leaders have also raised questions

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had praised Bharat Biotech scientists and researchers for the indigenous vaccine, but senior party leaders like Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor worried about approving the vaccine without Phase III trials. While stating that it is premature and can prove to be dangerous.

We are global company

Illa reacted to the allegations, saying she had no political affiliations and was a scientist. He said that we should not be accused of not having experience… we are not just an Indian company but a truly global company. He added that ‘covaxine is currently undergoing Phase III clinical trials with 24,000 volunteers with less than 10 percent side effects and effectiveness figures are expected to be published in March.

Illa also said that clinical trials would be conducted on children for the vaccine as well and that no interim analysis of effectiveness has been done in Phase III. On getting approval for emergency use of Kovaxin, he said that the permission for emergency use is based on the Indian government’s 2019 rules. He also said that the US also provides emergency approval to a company with good immunization data. He alleged that AstraZeneca, who developed a vaccine for Kovid-19, was giving paracetamol to the volunteers with an antidote to suppress any adverse reactions. He said that Bharat Biotech was the first to identify the Zika virus and was the first company to file a global patent for the Zika and Chikungunya vaccines.

20 million doses of covaxine ready

With regard to production capacities, he said that the company is setting up four units for vaccine production – three in Hyderabad and one in Bangalore – with a combined capacity of 700 million doses per year. He said that the company is ready with 20 million doses of cocaine and will be increased to 150 million by July-August. Asked if the company was negotiating with the government for the supply of the vaccine, Illa said that the government was negotiating with us.