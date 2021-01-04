After two vaccines were approved in India, politics started on this, with opposition parties raising questions about the vaccine phase. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella has clarified, “The vaccine is being politicized by some people, I want to state clearly that no member of my family is associated with any political party.” . Therefore, there should be no politics on this.MD Krishna Ella said that the acceptance of covaxine for emergency use is a matter of pride for the country. It is like a milestone for scientists of India. In the coming time, this will encourage innovation in the country.

Many big leaders raised questions

There was good news about the Corona vaccine in the new year. However, controversy arose over the approval of limited use of Bharat Biotech vaccine (Covaxin). Some Congress leaders had alleged that the vaccine was approved in a hurry. This can prove dangerous for all. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had asked the tweet to clarify to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan that the Phase 3 trial of covaxine has not been completed yet, how safe it is.



Bharat Biotech’s indigenous Corona vaccine is causing uproar. Why? Got cold in BJP-CongressBJP had reversed

BJP president JP Nadda attacked the opposition parties and said that whenever the country achieves some success, the opposition party resorts to baseless principles to make fun of those achievements. The Congress and other opposition parties are not proud of anything Indian.