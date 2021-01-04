new Delhi: In the midst of the controversy over the vaccine, Bharat Biotech described its ‘covarian’ as completely safe. Krishna Biya, MD, Bharat Biotech, said that allowing covaxins to use emergency is a quantum leap for innovation in India. It is a moment of pride for the country and a milestone for India’s scientific potential.

MD of Bharat Biotech said, “This vaccine is in line with the medical needs during this epidemic. Our goal is to reach the global population who need it most. Kovaxine has excellent safety data with strong immune responses to many viral proteins.” Which is sustained. “

On the controversy about the vaccine, he said, “Now the vaccine is being politicized. I want to make one thing completely clear that no member of my family is connected with any political party. “

With this, he said, “We are not doing clinical trials only in India. With Britain we have done clinical trials in more than 12 countries of the world. We are doing clinical trials in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and other countries. “We are not just an Indian company but a truly global company.”

Krishna Illa said, “We are not a company with no experience in vaccines. We have great experience in vaccines. We are touching in 123 countries. We are the only company to have such extensive experience and extensive publication in review journals.”

