Indian costume designer Bhanu Athaiya died at the age of 91 on Thursday. Bhanu Athaiya won the first Academy and Oscar Award for India. She has left behind a huge legacy of Indian costume design.

In 1983, Bhanu Athaiya received the Best Costume Designer Award at the Oscars for director Richard Attenborough’s film ‘Gandhi’. As a costume designer, she has worked in more than 100 Bollywood films. He last worked for Aamir Khan’s film Lagaan and Shah Rukh Khan’s film Swades.

In 2012, Bhanu Athaiya announced his return to the Oscar Award. He said that his family and the Government of India were not able to maintain this invaluable award, so this award would be the most secure and well organized in the Academy Museum itself.