Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14 June. This case still remains a mystery. In this case, new revelations are happening every day. Recently drug angle has also surfaced. Riya Chakraborty’s drug chats have gone viral. Riya is also facing charges of drug dealing and giving drugs to Sushant. Sushant’s entire family is fighting to get justice for him. Whether his sister is Shweta Singh or niece Mallika and Katyayani, everyone is constantly posting for Sushant. Mallika has expressed her anger after the drug angle surfaced.

Mallika wrote – I can’t even think …

Sushant’s niece Mallika Singh has tweeted, “I can’t imagine what it would be like when someone gives you drugs without telling you, when the effects start, you are told that you are crazy and kept like this for months.” Much cruelty is needed to continue doing this to someone.

Why was given so much trouble

Mallika tweeted another, her absence, everything done with her keeps floating in the air around me, breathing has become difficult. He was such that you cannot do anything with him except to make love. Why was he given so much trouble? Why? What was more valuable than his smile and his life? I do not understand

Sushant’s family supports fans

Sushant’s family is getting full support from his fans. Meanwhile, Riya Chakraborty is answering CBI questions. Soon the Narcotics Bureau team will also question him on the angle of drugs. The team has reached Mumbai.