India’s star spinner Harbhajan Singh is not currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) released in the UAE. He had decided to withdraw from the tournament citing personal reasons. Bhajji is spending most of his time on social media in the absence of playing in this tournament. They often give their opinion on social issues. Apart from this, they also leave no chance to joke and have fun with their fellow players. This time a very old photo has come out of his box in which many cricketers are seen with him. The photo also features former pace bowler RP Singh, whose Harbhajan Singh has made fun of his pants.

Aakash Chopra’s tweet has stopped speaking of those targeting Yashasvi

Harbhajan Singh shared this photo on his Instagram. The cricketers seen in the photo include Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, S. Sreesanth, and Mohammad Kaif. In the photo, the players are seen having a lot of fun. The fans of cricketers have also commented fiercely on this photo. While sharing the photo, Harbhajan first made fun of RP Singh’s pants, and then other cricketers also enjoyed him fiercely. It also includes Yuvraj Singh. Let me tell you that RP Singh is seen wearing a red colored trouser, which is quite open and slightly below the knees.

Bad comments on Dhoni’s daughter Jiva, Irfan Pathan furiously tweeted this

Sharing the photo, Harbhajan Singh wrote, ‘Major throwback … I think the photo is saying everything. Great day… With this, Harbhajan commented on RP Singh’s trousers and wrote – Nice trousers… Is it Devanshi. Let me tell you that Devanshi is the name of RP Singh’s wife.

Significantly, Harbhajan Singh has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20 matches for India. In this, he has taken 711 wickets in his name. He is the third most Indian bowler in Test cricket. In addition to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Harbhajan Singh has also been a part of the most successful team of the tournament, Mumbai Indians.

KXIPvKKR: know where you can watch live streaming of matches online