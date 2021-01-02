Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was close and there was a famous saying in Rajasthan about ‘Buta Singh’s Peg’ by the former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, which was established in Jalore, Rajasthan. A strong fort of congress– was established in Sirohi. After the death of Sardar Buta Singh, the former Home Minister of the country, once again ‘Buta Singh’s peg’ is in the discussion.

The 1989 defeat of Buta Singh, a four-time MP from Jalore and Sirohi, was a matter of discussion across the country. The successful election strategy of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, the former Vice President of India and the strong leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was the reason behind this defeat. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat overthrew ‘Buta Singh’s Peg’ from Jalore. Buta Singh managed to win again in the next election after his defeat. But the former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat broke the myth that no one can break ‘Buta’s Peg’.

Rajiv Gandhi did not want ‘Buta’ to lose the election, so the operation went on after Operation Blue Star, Singh’s entry in Rajasthan

It is worth mentioning that Buta Singh was an influential Dalit leader of Punjab and was also one of the special soldiers of former Prime Minister Indira. Buta Singh had been winning elections from Ropar continuously since the year 1967. After the murder of Operation Blue Star and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi before the 1984 Lok Sabha elections, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was worried that Buta Singh should not be defeated, due to which he contested from Jalore-Sirohi, the strongest seat of Congress. Gone.

Actually, the atmosphere of Punjab had completely changed after Operation Blue Star. In such a situation, Rajiv Gandhi contested in Jalore-Sirohi parliamentary constituency of Rajasthan to ensure his victory. While there was resentment among the voters in Punjab, there was a sympathy wave among the voters of Rajasthan after the assassination of the late Indira Gandhi, Buta Singh got the full benefit and he won from here and reached Parliament. Buta Singh, who was the Minister of Agriculture and Home Affairs, was among the list of the most influential leaders at that time, but Shekhawat got so caught up in the stakes that he had to be knocked out.

Night curfew in Rajasthan: Night curfew imposed in these 13 districts of Rajasthan, order issued by Gehlot government

Shekhawat defeated Buta Singh like this

The Bofors scandal came to light in 1989, just before the Lok Sabha elections. Due to which the atmosphere against the Congress was almost ready. But no election analyst could even think of Buta Singh’s defeat. In such a situation, the late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat had a different strategy in mind in this Parliament seat. On one hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal alliance were not getting any candidates. In such a situation, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat asked Kailash Meghwal of Udaipur to contest from Jalore-Sirohi seat. But Meghwal was not ready. The reason for this was his apparent defeat. But due to the party’s order, he filed his nomination from there. Kailash Meghwal also knew that this time his pulses would not melt and he would have to face defeat but during election meetings Bhairon Singh Shekhawat gave a new slogan ‘Send Buta back to Punjab, choosing Rajasthani as his representative in Lok Sabha Send’. This slogan changed the picture of the election itself. Buta Singh himself has understood that the slogan ‘Buta ka pegta’ will no longer work. Buta Singh exerted his full power in this election, even the media openly circulated the news in favor of Buta Singh.

Vaccine to come! Rajasthan completed pre-work, know what will be the plan ahead

Kailash Meghwal, the weakest candidate in the eyes of electoral analysts, had now become a strong candidate. The 4 public meetings of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat changed the air of the entire election. When the result came out, the whole country was shocked buta Singh lost the election and Kailash Meghwal won the election.

Buta Singh returned to the ground work

Buta Singh did not give up after losing the election and he started working at the ground level in Jalore itself. As a result, after this defeat, ‘Buta Singh regained his khuta’ and he won three consecutive elections. Buta Singh has told how any person can rule over people’s hearts by working at the ground level.