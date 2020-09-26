Superstar Prabhas has announced his upcoming film ‘Adipurush’. Now the actor’s fans are excited to know about the film. Prabhas’s role and character in the film has sparked discussion on the internet. Ever since the announcement of ‘Adipurush’, it is rumored that Prabhas will be seen in the film in the avatar of Lord Ram. In such a situation, fans are sharing posters on social media by making Prabhas in the avatar of ‘Lord Ram’ on social media.

Makers have not shared any other information related to the film ‘Adipurush’. Apart from this, Prabhas has also announced his new project by sharing the teaser of the film on social media. Due to this, the curiosity about the film has increased among the fans.

See these great posters-

Recently, there was a discussion that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma can be seen in Prabhas’s film ‘Adipurush’. However, a report quoted sources as claiming that Anushka Sharma is not involved in any such project. According to the report, Anushka has many plans after pregnancy, but she is excited about her upcoming child. The source claimed that Anushka could return to shooting by the end of April.