Highlights: The country is celebrating the 113th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Hanged for the country at just 23 years old

Bhagat Singh is called ‘Shaheed-e-Azam’ in honor

PM Modi said- his saga will inspire for ages

new Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to him on the 113th birth anniversary of the great revolutionary Bhagat Singh. He said that his saga of valor and valor will continue to inspire the countrymen for ages. The Prime Minister tweeted, “Woe to him on the birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the heroic son of Mother Bharati.” His saga of valor and valor will continue to inspire the countrymen for ages. ”Modi also shared a clip of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address broadcast on Sunday in a tweet, in which he paid tribute to Singh.

Bhagat Singh was born on this day in 1907. Raising his voice against British rule from an early age, his revolutionary moves to target the empire and being hanged at the age of 23, he became one of the notable heroes of the Indian independence movement. Remembering him, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “Bhagat Singh ji, we will remain an unending source of inspiration for all our countrymen for ages.”

How can today’s youth become Bhagat Singh?

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi told on the Namo app that how can today’s youth become Bhagat Singh? Modi said, see, whether we can become Bhagat Singh or not, but country love like Bhagat Singh, the passion to do something for the country, of course, we are in everyone’s heart. This will be our greatest tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Prime Minister Modi said, ‘Can you imagine, a government that ruled such a large part of the world, it was said that the sun never sets under his rule. Such a powerful government, was frightened by a 23-year-old man.

12-year-old boy’s direction changed: Modi

Speaking about the life of Bhagat Singh, Prime Minister Modi said that 1919 was the year. The British rule was slaughtered in Jallianwala Bagh. After the massacre, a 12-year-old boy visited the scene. He was stunned, wondering how anyone could be so ruthless? He started burning in the fire of innocent anger. In the same Jallianwala Bagh, he vowed to fight against the British rule. That innocent was none other than Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh. Prime Minister Modi said that while Shaheed Bhagat Singh was mighty as well as a scholar, he was also a thinker. Without worrying about his life, Bhagat Singh and his Krantiveer companions carried out such bold works which contributed a lot to the independence of the country. Another beautiful aspect of the life of Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh is that he understood the importance of teamwork very well.