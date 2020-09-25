Highlights: The bail petition of Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra’s nephew and block chief Manish Mishra canceled

Manish Mishra is accused of obtaining arms license by giving a fake address

The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him, Manish surrendered in the court

Bhadohi

The news is from Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, where the court has sent him to jail, revoking the bail plea of ​​Manish Mishra, the nephew of Block MLA Vijay Mishra. Manish Mishra is accused of obtaining arms license by giving a fake address. The court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. In this case, Manish surrendered in court on Friday. This has been confirmed by Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Rambadan Singh.

According to the information, Manish Mishra, the block head of Gyanpur, is alleged to have had an arms license at Kaulapur’s address in 2010 while he is originally a resident of Khatapatiha in Saidabad. In 2011, the then SO filed a case against the block chief taking this matter into consideration. When he did not appear on several occasions, the court issued a non-bailable warrant. Under this, Manish Mishra appeared before the court on Friday. The court ordered the chief to be sent to jail after the hearing.

SP’s uncle’s location was given to him

It is being told that these days there is a rift between Vijay Mishra and nephew Manish Mishra. Both have also been complaining to each other. Not only this, an audio of telephone conversation between Manish Mishra and Bhadohi’s Superintendent of Police had also gone viral. Manish Superintendent of Police was heard giving information and location of Vijay Mishra.