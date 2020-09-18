Highlights: Case against MLA Vijay Mishra’s daughter from Gyanpur seat of Bhadohi

Case filed for threatening to kill him for not withdrawing the case

Elder daughter Seema Mishra went to threaten relative, threatened to withdraw the case

A case was also registered earlier on the complaint of relative Krishnamohan Tiwari.

Bhadohi

Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra and his family are taking care of the problems. Now a case has been filed against 4 people including Vijay Mishra’s elder daughter Seema at Gopiganj police station. A lawsuit has been filed by his relatives for threatening and killing him to withdraw the lawsuit filed against the MLA father, MLC mother and brother.

According to the FIR, a relative of MLA Vijay Mishra alleged that Seema Mishra, the elder daughter of the MLA, came home with her companions on the 15th and withdrew the previously filed case against her father Vijay Mishra, MLC mother Ramlali Mishra and brother The pressure started to build up The complainant alleged that he also threatened that he would not survive after changing the government if the case was not withdrawn.



The relative had filed the case

It is worth mentioning that Krishnamohan Tiwari, a relative of the MLA resident of Dhanapur village of Gopiganj police station area, on August 4, tried to take possession of the house against the MLA, his wife MLC Ramlali and son Vishnu Mishra in the Gopiganj police station, and other assets to his son’s will and his A lawsuit was filed accusing the firm of illegally occupying it.



Vijay Mishra’s wife and son are already absconding

In this case, the MLA was arrested and sent to jail. The police could not arrest Vijay Mishra’s MLC wife Ramlali Mishra and son Vishnu Mishra and both mother and son are absconding. Declaring mother and son as fugitive in court, order has also been issued for attachment.