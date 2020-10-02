Highlights: Bhadohi police denied minor incident of rape

Girl’s body was found in a field in Gopiganj police station area on Thursday

SP said, there was no confirmation of rape from the girl in the postmortem report

Girl killed in a mutual dispute, killed her head with bricks

Bhadohi

Crime against minor girls in Uttar Pradesh has not stopped. In the last one week, sensational cases of murder and rape of minor girls have been reported in several districts including Hathras, Balrampur, Azamgarh. In Bhadohi, there was a stir on Thursday after the body of a minor girl was found. It was earlier claimed that he was also raped, although police denied the allegation of rape after 24 hours.

SP Ram Badan Singh said that the postmortem report did not confirm the rape. The girl is murdered with brick-stones. The matter is of mutual rivalry. The brother of the deceased girl was harassing the sister of the accused, then they also killed her sister.



There was a fight with the family of the accused on 28

Police has arrested three accused in this case. On September 28, the family members of the deceased girl had a fight with the accused. For this reason, there was rivalry between the two sides.



Dead body found in field, head was severely crushed

Let us tell you that a 14-year-old girl went to the farm on Thursday afternoon in Chakraja village of Gopiganj police station area. After a long time, when she did not return, the family began her search. After much searching, his body was found lying in the field. The girl’s head was badly crushed. Police have arrested accused Kundan, Prince and Collector on written complaint of the victim’s family.