The popular television show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ (Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain) has been entertaining audiences for the last 5 years. At the same time, all the characters of the show leave no stone unturned to make this show special with their unique style. One such character is ‘Vibhuti Ji’. Actor Asif Sheikh (Aasif Sheikh), who plays ‘Vibhuti Narayan Mishra’ in ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’, is also very interesting in real life. At the same time, Asif’s love story is no less than the story of any film.

The love story of Asif and Jeba Sheikh started when Asif had no work nor home to live. Asif was a tenant at Jeba’s house. Asif himself revealed this during one of his interviews. Asif had told that- ‘Jeba used to live with his grandmother and mother and he was a tenant here. Zeba’s piano was kept in the living room of that house, she used to come to play it every day.

Apart from this, Asif further told about his love story and said- ‘When I used to cook food, Zeba loved my hand pulses. Gradually our friendship turned into love. Asif married Jeba early in his career. Asif considers wife Jeba a big hand behind her success.

Today Asif and Jeba have become the parents of two children and are living a happy life. While Jeba manages the house, his daughter Maryam runs a talent management company. Also, Asif’s son Alija is interested in direction.