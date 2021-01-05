From Vibhuti Narayan Mishra to Tika, Malkhan… every character of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain (Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain) is unique. Each character has its own specialty and that’s why this show has been running continuously for the last 5 years. The Pahal episode was telecast in 2015 and since then the fan following of the show has been increasing. One such unique and interesting character in this show is ‘Pelu’ Rickshawale. The specialty of which is his unique smile. One who compels to laugh even if he does not want to.

Do not speak any dialog

Bhabiji is at homeThe pelu of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain) not only by their own different smile, but also from a different way, attracts both people’s attention and love. That is, Pelu has not spoken any dialogue in the show till date. They are always silent and if they have to say anything, then write it on a slip and tell it. But the secret in this is that he has never been seen writing on the slip. Rather, sometimes they slip out of the hair from behind the ear and sometimes answer everything. Why is it not unique style!

‘Pelu’ shows shrewdness by remaining silent

In this show, Pelu’s character is like a rickshaw driver but cleverly filled. When Pelu comes on his own, Manmohan Tiwari and Vibhuti Narayan Mishra aggravate the problems and the audience loves the style. Pelu is a character who keeps quiet but also keeps a radio with him, playing songs based on the show’s situation. According to media reports, till date, Pelu, who does not speak a single dialogue, takes up to 20 thousand rupees for an episode in the show. His real name is Akshay Patil.

The show has got a new ‘Gory Mam’

Neha Pendse will be seen in this comedy serial in place of Gauri Maam i.e. Soumya Tandon, who said goodbye to the show this year. Recently he has been finalized for this role.

