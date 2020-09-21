Saumya Tandon separated herself from TV’s popular show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ last month. Now the news is coming that after ‘Gori Mem’ aka Saumya Tandon, the actress who played ‘Gulfam Kali’ in the show, Falguni Rajani (Falguni Rajani) has also decided to leave the show.

We all know that the TV serial ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience for the last 5 years. In such a situation, the artists associated with the show have also made their special place in the hearts of the fans. According to sources, after Soumya Tandon, now actress Falguni, who plays ‘Gulfam Kali’, will not be seen in the show. According to the news, Falguni has received an offer for a Marathi serial, due to which she will not be able to give time to ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’. However, no official announcement has been made by the show’s makers yet. Falguni has recently shared the promo of her new Marathi show on social media.

Let us tell you that Soumya Tandon had said goodbye to the show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ on August 21. She was a part of this show for 5 years. It is said that Soumya now wants to play different roles in her career, due to which she cannot give this show for another 5 years ahead. While leaving the show, Soumya was quite emotional.