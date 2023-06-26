Brazil Agencyi

06/25/2023 – 4:23 pm

The Belo Horizonte City Council approved a free pass on municipal public transport for students, women victims of violence on the way to care, and on lines that pass through slums and villages.

Also approved were the creation of transport assistance for people undergoing treatment in the Unified Health System (SUS) and families in social vulnerability, and permission for the city hall to open additional credits in the budget, up to the limit of R$25,859,089.80, for implement free transportation for the entire population on Sundays and holidays.

To enter into force, the measures, approved in the second vote in the Chamber last Friday (23), will still need to be sanctioned by Mayor Fuad Noman and, subsequently, pass through regulation.

The benefits of free municipal public transport were introduced in Bill (PL) 538 of 2023 as compensation for the authorization, given by councilors to the city hall, to increase subsidies in public transport by over R$ 512,795,984.00, in current budget. With an increase in resources, the price of the ticket in the municipality may reduce. Today, depending on the line, the fare can reach R$ 6.

On the last 15th, councilors of the Finance and Budget Commission of the City Council of São Paulo filed a bill (PL) that grants a free pass on public transport in the city to people registered in the Single Registry (CadÚnico) and unemployed people from the Cadastro General for Employed and Unemployed People (Caged).























