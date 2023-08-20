Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2023 – 4:00 pm

The mayor of Belo Horizonte, Gabriel Azevedo (without party), enacted a law that prohibits the use of neutral or non-binary language in schools in the capital of Minas Gerais. The legislation was published in this Saturday’s edition, 19, of the Official Gazette of the municipality and, therefore, is already in force.

Supported mainly by the LGBTQIA+ community, neutral or non-binary language proposes the use of “e” as a neutral gender, replacing the masculine and feminine “o” and “a”, in an attempt to make the language more “inclusive”. For example: ‘Menine’ (instead of boy or girl), ‘todes’ (instead of all or all) and ‘elu’ (instead of she or he).

According to the published text, violation of the new law could lead to administrative sanctions for public and private education institutions in Belo Horizonte. Details of how this punishment will be carried out, however, must still be defined by means of a decree.

The new legislation was proposed by then councilor and current federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG). After being approved by the municipal legislature in April this year, the text was vetoed by Mayor Fuad Noman (PSD). The City Council, however, overrode the veto to the project in early August.

“In BH, there are no more Elu and Todes. The Portuguese language will be respected. May my law be an example for all of Brazil”, wrote Nikolas Ferreira this Saturday, on Twitter.

Rondônia also had a law that prohibited neutral language in educational institutions and public tender notices. The legislation was enacted in 2021, but was suspended shortly thereafter by Federal Supreme Court (STF) Minister Edson Fachin.

In February of this year, the plenary of the Court declared the text unconstitutional, understanding that the norm violates the legislative competence of the Union to edit general norms on guidelines and bases of education.

“In the context of concurrent competence, it is up to the Union to establish minimally homogeneous rules throughout the national territory”, highlighted Fachin, the rapporteur. The Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) was proposed by the National Confederation of Workers in Teaching Establishments (Contee).