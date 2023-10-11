From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 11/10/2023 – 18:33

Samsung announced two new gaming monitors from the Odyssey line at the Brasil Game Show 2023, which is taking place in São Paulo (SP) until next Sunday, the 15th. The 57-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen. and Odyssey Neo G9 are aimed at users looking for high resolution and faster response times.

“The Odyssey line has continually evolved over the last few years. We always seek to listen to our audience to improve technologies that improve the player’s performance and experience”, said Marina Correia, the company’s monitor manager.

Main features and price

The Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen has a 55-inch screen and 1000R curvature. The monitor’s refresh rate has also improved and can reach 165Hz, eliminating lag and allowing for better gameplay. The Ark 2nd Gen has a response time of 1ms, which guarantees sharper images with minimal trails. The pSuggested price is R$21,499.

About the Neo G9 57, the company claims that it is the first screen with dual ultra-high definition resolution (Dual Ultra-High-Definition) in the world. The monitor has a refresh rate of up to 240Hz and a response time of 1ms. The suggested price is R$18,999.

Samsung also announced promotions at the launch of the two new monitors. When purchasing an Ark 2nd Gen, the customer will receive a Galaxy S23+ smartphone. When purchasing a Neo G9 57, the consumer will get a Galaxy S23. The promotion runs until October 22nd.