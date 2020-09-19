The upcoming elections of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) were postponed on Saturday in view of the Kovid-19 epidemic. With this, the tenure of Chairman Ajay Singh and Executive Committee was extended by three months.

The BFI also made unanimous amendments to its constitution in line with the requirements of the National Sports Code 2011 at the Special General Meeting (SGM). The federation’s release here said that the four-year term of the current executive of the BFI is coming to an end on September 25, but due to the epidemic, elections are difficult to conduct and it was necessary to extend the term.

The meeting was attended by 74 members, who were also made aware of the possibility of sending senior boxers to Europe for 45 days to practice and play tournaments. The opening session of SGM was also attended by Asian Boxing Confederation President Anas Alotaiba, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra and IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.