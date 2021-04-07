E.t was a surprise when the electoral group BFF (Citizens for Frankfurt) and the BIG party (Alliance for Innovation & Justice) announced before Easter that they wanted to form a joint parliamentary group in the future city council. With the signing of the parliamentary group contract and the constituent parliamentary group meeting, the new “BFF-BIG parliamentary group in the Römer”, as it is now called, started its work. BFF boss Mathias Mund, who had already reported unemployed after losing his parliamentary group status as a result of the deteriorating local election results, has been elected as the first parliamentary group leader. His deputy will be Haluk Yildiz, federal chairman of the BIG party. He is to take over the parliamentary chairmanship on April 1, 2024, at least according to the state of affairs – he is the only city councilor of BIG.

The cooperation of this unequal grouping is so in need of explanation that Mund, Yildiz and Ingeborg Leineweber, who completes the parliamentary group as the third city councilor, held a press conference on Wednesday. Wolfgang Hübner, a former city councilor and formative figure of the BFF, also joined the group. “Of course, that surprised me too,” he said when asked about the cooperation. At the conference, all eyes were on the two current front men, Mund and Yildiz, who – on the surface – come from different political camps: Mund leads the BFF, which is politically right of the CDU, in the past with comments critical of migration and Islam was, but in the end it clearly oriented itself towards the center. “The BFF is no longer the same group as it was five or ten years ago,” said Mund. Yildiz, on the other hand, who moved to Frankfurt about six months ago after serving on the Bonn city council for eleven years, is fighting with his nationwide small party, among other things, against discrimination against migrants. Is the unequal couple a pure community of convenience after the BFF’s talks with the Free Voters failed – and BIG was looking for a partner? Or a political marriage out of conviction?

See each other close together

“We liked each other straight away,” said Mund. “We’re not the same, but we complement each other well,” said Yildiz. Group leader Mund tried to put the common local political concerns in the foreground – from the redevelopment of urban finances, the clarification of the Awo scandal to urban development and transport policy. He sees the BIG demand for a municipal program against poverty as an equivalent for the municipal housing benefit, a concern of the BFF. “There won’t be a sheet of paper between us,” said Mund.

The two partners also see each other close to each other on socio-political issues, which sometimes have little to do with local politics – and which are clearly conservative. Yildiz rejected the “oversexualization of children” in school lessons – he was referring to an earlier debate in Berlin – and Mund does not want to know anything about the “gender madness”. When asked about their position on the subject of same-sex love, both spoke out in favor of considering traditional marriage and family as particularly “worthy of protection”. Yildiz protested against the accusation of homophobia that he was not “against inclination, but against the instrumentalization of inclination” for political purposes.

Mouth became a little restless, however, when the Turkish-born Yildiz praised the “excellent integration work” of Ditib, the largest Islamic-Sunni association in Germany with close ties to Ankara. “We want to mediate,” said Yildiz. “But those won’t be the topics we’re dealing with here,” said Mund.