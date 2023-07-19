Even if the MotoGP World Championship is in the middle of the summer break, the work behind the scenes does not stop and one of the most attractive pieces on the market at the moment is the young talent of Mooney VR46, the Italian Marco Bezzecchi, who at his second season in the premier class he has already achieved two victories and is fully involved in the fight for the championship.

Bezzecchi’s contract with the team expires at the end of the season, but not the one with the VR46 Riders Academy, which is managing his interests at a crucial moment in his career, as he has several options on the table to choose from.

Motorsport.com caught up with Valentino Rossi’s Academy manager Francesco Secchiaroli, who is also handling contract negotiations for Bezzecchi and teammate Luca Marini, with the latter having an extra year on his contract until the end of the season. 2024.

During the interview, Secchiaroli clarified that the academy and the team are “separate issues”, and even if “harmony is absolute”, when it comes to sitting down to talk, he will always defend the interests of the rider above those of the team.

The agent, making his debut in the role this year, isn’t surprised by Marco’s progression. “Honestly no, it’s something we expected. For us, who see him training every day, both on and off the track, it was no surprise. We have always recognized his talent and this was the path we expected him to go”. explains the pilot’s agent.

As manager of Bezzecchi’s career, VR46 has a very specific plan to strengthen the driver’s career.

“Basically, as VR46 Riders Academy, we try to manage the athlete’s life, both from a training and managerial point of view. From there, everything we can do to help him off the track, because on the track the his career is taken care of by the team technicians, we try to provide it.Whether it is negotiating his contracts and sponsorships, or facilitating his training sessions in the gym or with the bikes outside the Grands Prix, we organize and make sure that he can train whenever he wants”.

As Secchiaroli confirms, “Marco’s contract expires at the end of this year”, so it’s time to decide what to do next season, with a number of options on the table, whether it’s a promotion to the Pramac-Ducati team , a switch to another manufacturer – we are talking about Yamaha – or a switch to Mooney VR46, where the agent sees no conflict when it comes to negotiating.

“The team and the Academy are two separate issues,” he explains. “Marco has an agreement with the team that ends at the end of the season to be a driver. On the other hand, he has an agreement with the Academy as a manager. The Academy is a structure that gives the boys, as well as support as agents, all the help to be able to prepare and train at best, something that no other manager in the paddock offers”, a contract with the Academy of which, however, Secchiaroli does not reveal the duration. “I don’t remember,” he says with a smile, even though it would seem like an agreement signed with a handshake and without a fixed date.

With all the options on the table, the best option for a manager would be the top option, be it finances, sports or usually a mixture of both. “Honestly, our goal is to find the best situation for Marco, to exploit the qualities we know he has as a driver,” he says.

“I have to tell the truth, it’s a very uncertain moment in the market, there’s nothing defined at the moment, several factors are coming together, such as riders who are ending their contracts, others who are injured, like Alex Rins, for example, And that means there are a lot of deals that haven’t been finalized yet. Therefore, we’re kind of on hold with nothing closed.”

An important factor that his manager is considering is to evaluate the option that most excites Marco as a driver.

“Basically Marco is very happy in the VR46 team, he’s very happy, it’s a very strong team, and it’s understood that there isn’t a big difference between the factory bike and the one he’s riding this year (2022 model).”

“So, let’s say right now all the options are on the table and they’re all open,” he insists.

What Secchiaroli is very clear is that the move to get Enea Bastianini out of the factory team to put Marco in his place is something Ducati won’t do.

“That’s a good question, who knows? Personally I don’t think they will, but I honestly don’t know what to tell you. Enea has been very unlucky this year, he missed five races due to the injury and it is logical that Ducati wants to give him more time for him to demonstrate the qualities that brought him to the factory team. It’s understandable.”

The way Ducati is behaving, one might think that the priority is to stay in the orbit of the Bologna bikes, but the option of racing for a manufacturer like Yamaha is always attractive.

“At the moment, the Yamaha is a bike that is struggling, but we as the VR46 Academy have Franco Morbidelli there and frankly, our priority is that he can stay there, in the official team.”

“The positive thing about the Ducati is that it’s a very strong bike right now, so it’s probably a great option for Marco.”

If the factory team and Yamaha options aren’t practically taken into consideration, the choice for Bezzecchi is clear: go to Pramac or stay where he is, even if in the latter case with factory material.

What will not be a problem for Bezzecchi’s manager is the economic question, because when we reminded him that there are two types of sportsmen, those who want the best economic contract and those who favor the sporting aspect, Secchiaroli was categorical in his answer.

“All the boys of the VR46 Academy are athletes who put winning races before earning money, I can assure you of this”.