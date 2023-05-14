Sunday, May 14, 2023, 1:44 p.m.



| Updated 2:49 p.m.

Marco Bezzecchi won the MotoGP race at the French Grand Prix. The Italian pilot, however, does not surpass Pecco Bagnaia in the general classification of pilots. Bezzecchi cut many points from the current world champion, who fell to the ground after a set with Maverick Viñales.

Marc Márquez also fell two laps from the end, when he was fighting with Jorge Martín for second place. The podium was completed by Jorge Martín (2nd) and Johann Zarco (3rd). 31 consecutive races with Ducati on the podium. The fourth position of Augusto Fernández is also meritorious.