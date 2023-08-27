The Romagnolo of the VR46 Team protagonist at the Rimini 2023 Meeting entitled on inexhaustible friendship: “The teammate is the first rival. Friendship with the team is important, progress depends on it. Bagnaia? We are friends, and since he is ahead no problem, maybe later if I hit him often…”

Martina Tomat – Rimini

“Hello, how are you?”. Marco Bezzecchi to the public of Rimini it looks like this. In a friendly guise, perfectly in line with the theme of Meeting of this year: the inexhaustible friendship. Shortly before, the MotoGP Ducati VR46 Racing Team rider had been caught unprepared by the applause he received: a fleeting eye on the big screen behind him, as if to check if the broadcast images were triggering the enthusiasm of the packed hall. No, there was just an advertisement. And then a surprised and grateful smile opens up, capable of breaking that veil of shyness that one doesn’t expect from someone used to traveling the world and biting it at more than 350 km/h.

I and I sin — Then full speed ahead, at the relentless pace he likes, punctuated by questions from Federico Aliverti (director of Motociclismo and Sky commentator), moderator of the "Meeting-interview with" in which he is the protagonist. So after a brief excursus on Marco's history, the accelerator is immediately focused on friendship: "The first rival is the teammate – says a Marco Junior who has appeared from an amarcord video – when you put on a helmet it's impossible to have friendsyou have to be bad, even if obviously in a good way – echoes today's 24-year-old Bezzecchi – but as soon as you remove it, yes, you have to know how to differentiate, we are adults". Just like with I'm sorry Bagnaia, with the engine off, his great companion in adventures. A video captures them playing ping pong: "What if he'll always stay like this? Now it's easier for him who's in front. If one day I beat him more often, let's hope he doesn't get upset – he laughs – we're mature enough to continue in this We get along very well, we are also lucky because we train together and if we have to discuss it we resolve it quickly because we are always together".

me and my team — He smiles. Staying on topic, she comes to the surface, the importance of friendship with the whole Team where it is important to trust and tell every sensation to grow together and improve the bike, but also friendship with Valentino Rossi, shared workouts and the family, to which he is very close and where his passion has spontaneously turbocharged: "Mum and Dad never prevented me or pushed me to do anything, they let me free, a wonderful thing! If when I have a son will want to race, I'll be a little sorry because it's a "bega" (a problem in Romagna; ed) it requires sacrifices and it's difficult, but he has to do what he loves". He smiles. And there toochoice of number 72 it is related to the family. "Before I ran with the 12 (he has it tattooed on his index finger; ed) because I was born on the 12th (November ed) and more because in my family everyone was born in one day with a 1 or 2 or both , includes all the numbers in my family. My mum, my dad, my sisters… Then in Moto2 the 12 was unfortunately occupied and I chose the 72 because the 7 was quite similar to the 1. With the 72 I started to go fast and I kept it".

the superstitions — Inevitable a reference to superstition that begins to hover… “I’m not exactly superstitious, for example I change my underpants (referring to the legends of superstition by Valentino Rossi; ed), but I like to try to always do the same things because I feel a little bad if I don’t do them. If something goes wrong I say, I did the things I do well before getting on the bike so I made a mistake that doesn’t depend on all of this. But if I do something, maybe I forget to put the shoes where I put them before, and maybe something happens and I say will it have been the shoes? So I always do everything the same so, if I fall, I can’t blame the shoes”.

better the cold — Looking around, in the CONAI room where the meeting is staged, there are many enchanted children and many adults with a childish gaze, including Andrea Corsini (councillor for mobility, and transport, infrastructure, tourism, commerce Emilia Romagna), attentive and enthusiastic, perhaps also because Marco is from Viserba, a few kilometers from Rimini. Even if he prefers the mountains to the sea: "I don't really like the heat. The cold is better. A break? To be with family and friends. And to have a little party every now and then like all normal kids. I definitely prefer the winter break ". And then he prefers the warmth of the people to the heat of the sand, which is certainly never lacking. Not even at the Meeting: once the meeting is over, space for autographs and selfies. Marco smiles, polite with everyone, he seems like the boy next door, the friend to ask: "Hello, how are you?".