Marco Bezzecchi was one of the pleasant surprises of the premier class: third in the final Moto2 standings a year ago, the Rimini rider riding the Ducati Desmosedici set up by the Mooney VR46 team won the prize for best MotoGP rookie in 2022, after conquering a podium in the Netherlands and pole position in Thailand.

“Racing with an Italian motorcycle is a dream ea Borgo Panigale have adopted cutting-edge working methods. In development they are impressive and moreover they are willing to throw their hearts over any obstacle to achieve victory. From this point of view we share the same mentality, the same paradigm“, The Rimini-born who in a long interview granted to Tuttosport he focused on the importance of being able to have such a technically advanced vehicle, perfect in every detail, but also what emotions one feels to compete at such high levels.

“IS undeniable that the bike is scary – continued the Romagna – but the real difference is that we have more on the track. This is the great advantage, even more than simply having a powerful engine and high competitiveness to the nth degree. In MotoGP all the bikes are valid and each has its strengths, but compared to the others we have the possibility to study and look at a considerable variety of data. The comparison with the others, then, spurs me to work harder and better, but not because you compete with Ducati. With Yamaha or Honda it would not have changed, since I always want to get behind everyone, to try to get as far as I can“.

Indeed, in a starting grid that currently sees 24 bikes at the start, Ducati is lining up well eight, or one in three. In 2023 this percentage is even destined to increase in light of Suzuki’s withdrawal. Honda and Yamaha, for example, put together fewer bikes than the Borgo Panigale house since Yamaha has lost its customer team. The team led by Razlan Razali, in fact, will field two Aprilia ‘customers’ with the Noale manufacturer that will join Honda and KTM (considering the rebrandization of the ‘GasGas’ entrusted to the Tech-3 satellite structure) with 4 prototypes at the start.