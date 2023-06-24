Marco Bezzecchi maintains an idyll with the Assen circuit. On this same track, just a year ago he achieved his first podium in the premier class in his rookie season. And before his sprint victory, he had already dominated practice on Friday and Saturday, taking pole position after smashing the all-time track record. There was little doubt that the young Italian talent was the favourite, but a poor start saw him lose starting positions. Actually, more than the start, it was the first corner, where he went wide and lost the place with Bagnaia, Binder and Quartararo; and in a short race like the one on Saturday, there isn’t much reaction time.

However, Bezzecchi had one point more than his rivals and in just three laps he was already leading the race, after a masterful overtaking of his friend and Ducati leader, Pecco Bagnaia. From there until the end he no longer gave options. There were ten laps to go and the battle between the Italians was resolved in favor of the first. With his victory on Saturday, Bezzecchi won the first sprint of his life and will look for a historic double on Sunday, in a long race that he knows what it is to win this year, since he won the ones in Argentina and France.

If Bezzecchi is the man to beat at Assen, Bagnaia is undoubtedly the driver to beat in the championship. The current king of MotoGP has gained the consistency that he did not have in past seasons. In a year of so many alternatives in the lead, the one from Turin is the only one who is always ahead.

The Ducatis were accompanied on the podium by another rider who has a MotoGP title to his credit, Fabio Quartararo. On a track where the Yamaha has always made the difference in the past, the Frenchman reared his head again; and although he crossed the finish line in fourth position, the subsequent three-second penalty on Brad Binder for exceeding the track limits on the last lap, gave him a place in the drawer.

Aleix Espargaró, fourth and best Spaniard this Saturday, also improved a position. The Aprilia rider will have another opportunity on Sunday at a circuit where last year he made a memorable comeback and the overtaking of the year, when he passed two riders at the chicane from start to finish. Behind Aleix, Jorge Martín could not maintain his streak on the podium of the last three weekends and had to settle for sixth position, although he remains second in the championship. Maverick Viñales finished seventh, while Álex Márquez closed the points positions in the sprint, with ninth position.

Rains, it pours



In a weekend without much expectation due to injuries and because the Honda is not at the level, Marc Márquez had decided not to force the machine. However, the competitive DNA is always there and during Q1 on Saturday he tried to work magic on one lap to get ahead on the grid and then it would show. But all that effort ended in the worst possible way, with a new crash, the 14th of the season, but very different from the other thirteen past.

IF all the previous ones had been to exceed the limits of the bike, this time the man from Cervera got confused in the middle of the qualifying session and hit the Italian Bastianini when he was looking for a wheel to follow. A very unfortunate situation and that he admitted as his own mistake. “We have both been watching but as in traffic accidents, it is the fault of the one who touches from behind, so I have to assume it.”

Despite the fact that the impact was at low speed, in the fall he suffered from that crack in the rib that is giving him so much trouble this weekend. He even considered not competing in the sprint and retiring again at the weekend, although he chose to continue at half throttle. «You have to continue because at home you do not improve. If it is true that, if I now had two more races in a row, I would skip this one, but having this one and then a month and a half of break, it is good for me to be here, go around and continue accumulating kilometers ». Márquez started 17th on the grid and finished 17th in the sprint. And barring a miracle, the long race on Sunday will be more of the same.

The ‘Assen Cathedral celebrated two Spanish pole positions this Saturday in the small categories. The Moto3 one, for the very young David Muñoz, who has just turned 17, is the first of his career. The joy of the Sevillian driver contrasted with that of the championship leader, Dani Holgado, who, due to a series of errors, will start last on the grid. And in Moto2, pole position went to the Madrid rider Alonso López, while Pedro Acosta will start from the second row of the grid, sixth.