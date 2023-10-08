Bezzecchi under the knife

Successful operation for Marco Bezzecchiwent under the knife this morning to reduce the fracture of the right clavicle which the unfortunate driver of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team suffered yesterday in a fall during the usual training session carried out by the drivers linked to the VR46 Academy at Motor Ranch of Tavullia.

As communicated by the pilot’s team in an official note, Bezzecchi reached the Orthopedics and Traumatology Unit at UNIMORE where the team coordinated by Professor Porcellini performed the operation to reduce the injury. The operation, which lasted an hour and a half, was successful. The rider from Rimini will immediately begin the rehabilitation process: his return to the track will be evaluated in the next 48 hours.

Season in the balance

Bezzecchi currently occupies the position with six rounds to go before the end of the season third position in the world rankings behind Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin. The 24 year old is 54 points behind his friend Bagnaia and still appeared to be in contention for the world championship crown. The calendar, which is particularly busy in the coming weeks, also penalizes him. This weekend, 14 and 15 October, the MotoGP will race in Indonesia, the first of three consecutive rounds that will also bring the MotoGP to Australia and Thailand.

The fear is that Bezzecchi might risk missing all three of these roundsbut certainty will only be available when the medical team, the team and the driver himself resolve their reservations on the matter, presumably on Tuesday or Wednesday.