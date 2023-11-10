Satisfying Friday

Luca Marini And Marco Bezzecchi they achieved their Q2 objective on Day1 in Malaysia, finishing the afternoon free practice session in P6 and P9 respectively. Riding the Ducati Desmosedici GP, the riders of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team are in the wake of the strong group.

Sixth already this morning (2:00.242 ed.), Marini signed a best lap time of 1:58.334 and is only half a second from the provisional pole (A. Marquez, 1:57.823 ed.) ready to get closer in qualifying and have his say in the Sprint. Positive sensations also for Bezzecchi, eighth in FP1 with a best lap of 2:00.251, and capable of a good 1:58.450, a time which in the final session was worth a gap of 6 tenths.

The words of the pilots

Luca Marini: “I expected more from today, in general the asphalt conditions are very different from the tests. There is no rubber on the track and, without grip, everything is much more complicated. In the second free practice I felt better, but I wasn’t really competitive. Now let’s go back to the data, look at Alex (Marquez ed.) who was very fast today and try to close the gap. The first two rows in qualifying are always the goal”.

Marco Bezzecchi: “I’m happy in general, especially regarding the race pace. I was hoping for better on the flying lap, but I had to change my plan during the race. This morning I used one tire more than expected, so I only had one time attack available in the afternoon. Overall I’m satisfied, we need to work on some riding aspects and make a step in the electronics and settings in the third and fourth sectors.”.