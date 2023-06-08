Without fear of denial, Marco Bezzecchi is undoubtedly the surprise of this first glimpse of 2023 of the MotoGP. The driver from Rimini has in fact already managed to win two grand prix (Argentina and France) and hoisted himself to second place in the championship standings, just one point behind the leader Francesco Bagnaia. A result that becomes even more significant if we consider that Bezzecchi is riding the Ducati 2022 and has already obtained three podiums out of five Sunday races held so far.

If we really need to find a weak point in this start to the year for the ‘Bez’, we can think of the Sprint race, where only in Argentina (2nd) did he manage to be incisive, finishing far from the top5 on other occasions.

The new stage of the championship is at Mugellothe Italian driver’s home race and a track on which he has always done well, starting from fifth place obtained last season, then continuing with third place in 2021 in Moto2 and second in 2018 in Moto3.

Bezzecchi’s words in the press conference

The start of the World Cup. “A podium here would be a dream for me. This is a fantastic track, special for the Italian riders. I hope to see many fans.”

Ducati updates for the VR46. “I don’t know, I think there will be but I don’t know what it is. I still have to do the team meeting. Ducati support? He’s working very well, they’ve already given us updates and support before, even at Le Mans just before the race. I feel very supported, I can’t complain about anything.”

Future. “For the moment my plan is to continue like this, trying to improve race by race. My dream would be a factory team, if it were Ducati it would be even better. But right now I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Milan event. “I really enjoyed connecting with so many fans, giving them the opportunity to see us and take a photo or an autograph. We were in a beautiful place.”

The pressure. “We are still at an early stage of the championship, the pressure is not building for the ranking position. Honestly for the moment I feel good.”

The Superbike. “I like. The Ducati is good, but Bautista is very strong.”