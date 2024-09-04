VR46 team wants to shine at home

Everything is ready for the first of two MotoGP races in Misano. Marco Bezzecchi hopes to benefit from the home field advantage after the two seconds obtained in 2023 between Sprint and GP. Di Giannantonio instead will have to grit his teeth after the shoulder dislocation suffered in Austria. Below are the words of the two riders of the VR46 team.

Marco Bezzecchi: “I can’t deny it, this is always a special race for me: close to home, on a circuit where I’ve always ridden, with friends, family, fans. I’m quite happy because we’re coming from a period of growth, the sensations on the bike are better, I feel more at ease and we’re doing good races. Let’s continue like this, let’s make the most of the support of the people and the people who will be on the track to collect as much as possible“.

Fabio DiGiannantonio: “Only two days have passed since the Aragon GP, ​​but they have been two very demanding days. I am trying to recover as much energy as possible, we are doing a great job in view of the home GP. It will be very tough, another track with strong braking and a lot of stress on the arm. We will not give up in any case, we will give 100% and we will take advantage of the support of all the fans who will join us on the track“.