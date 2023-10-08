Bezzecchi under the knife after the fall at the Ranch

In these hours Marco Bezzecchi he is facing a particularly delicate situation, which began on Saturday evening after a fall at the Motor Ranch owned by Valentino Rossi in a training session. The driver of the Mooney VR46 team has in fact suffered a fracture of the right claviclebut already this morning he went to the Orthopedics and Traumatology Unit at UNIMORE to undergo an surgery coordinated by Professor Giuseppe Porcellini’s team.

Thanks to doctors on Instagram

The operation, which lasted just under two hours, fortunately had a positive outcome for number 72, who wanted to thank all the doctors through a post on his profile Instagram published in the afternoon: “Thanks to Professor Porcellini and his team – he wrote with an attached photo in the clinic bed – I will be back soon“. The most important element, i.e. that relating to health conditions, is therefore under control for the rider from Rimini, with the next 48 hours which will be evaluated to establish a timeline for his return to the track.

On the mend! 🤕💪 Marco Bezzecchi shared his first words after his collarbone surgery 👇 Get well soon, Marco! pic.twitter.com/t19qrEHO9H — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 8, 2023

Championship in the balance

The fact remains that the accident risks seriously compromising Bezzecchi’s season: currently 3rd in the standings behind Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin (54 points behind the reigning world champion), the Rimini native may not attend the next appointment, scheduled for October 13th to 15th on the Mandalika circuit, Indonesia. Furthermore, the GP will be the first of three consecutive events which include weekends Australia and Thailand. The injury, therefore, could end his title fighting hopes. As if that wasn’t enough, the Mooney VR46 team is also awaiting the return of Luca Marini, who is also recovering from a broken collarbone in India. As a result, the team could travel to Asia without their line-up, with the latest rumors potentially favoring the return of Danilo Petrucci in MotoGP as a substitute.