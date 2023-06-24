Bezzecchi, author’s overtaking

Marco Bezzecchi is dominating the Assen weekend in MotoGP. After taking pole position in Qualifying, the VR46 driver did not get off to a perfect start in the Sprint and at the first corner he lost his position not only to Francesco Bagnaia, but also to Brad Binder. This didn’t compromise the Ducati rider’s race excessively as he slipped Binder into the 90° left corner before the start of the long right-hand stretch. Beautiful too overtaking Francesco Bagnaia, attacked before the left hairpin that closes the first sector. The overtaking was then realized in acceleration after the crossing of trajectories.

Bezzecchi’s analysis

“My first real thought was after the first corner when I told myself I couldn’t let Pecco pass, otherwise he would have gone away, for sure – the words of Marco Bezzecchi to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – at that point I pulled a hard brake and Binder passed me too, but I tried to stay calm and told myself I could do it. I tried to recover, with Brad it was hard because he is really an animal, though I tried to repay him in kind trying to be as ignorant as possible, and it went well. Then I’m happy when I caught Pecco, we had a bit of a tussle there and luckily I was a little faster. I like Assen, but generally I like all the tracks a bit, this one suits my riding quite a bit because I’m a bit better at fast corners than slow ones, and here there are almost all fast corners apart from T1.” .

Just the first sector was analyzed in detail by Bezzecchi and his men between yesterday and today: “It was nice because yesterday I told myself to improve in T1 and this morning I set the time right there, because Pecco set the best partial in all the others, but it wasn’t enough to cheat me. I got on well with the bike straight away, at Sachsenring it took me longer, and this makes the difference because if you start with a better base you won’t find yourself chasing behind, and for tomorrow it will be more difficult because the race is longer and I’m not sure what rubber I’m going to use. The soft doesn’t wear that much, but you have to drive differently. Pecco is perhaps faster with the average, so I’ll try to stay as close as possible and give my best. Last year I had a good time here, but the key was trying the soft, and the bike performed well. My crew chief Flamigni prepared a rather similar bike, and I immediately liked it, and this is what made the difference. We should start with the bike from Assen in all the races. For me it was a wonderful emotion to see the public so close, I hope they enjoyed themselves and I wanted to thank the team”.