The Ducati ‘domino’ on the rider market

There Ducati it is the object of desire of every rider right now in the MotoGP and therefore for the Borgo Panigale-based company there are plenty of problems. The Emilia-based company can count on the official team, a structure of absolute trust like the Pramac team which has had factory bikes for years and two other customer teams (Gresini and VR46) who inherit the previous year’s bikes, still absolutely winning prototypes such as demonstrated Marco Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez.

Looking to 2024, the pairing in the official team formed by Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini is absolutely confirmed. As far as the Pramac team is concerned, however, there could be some news given that Johann Zarco he even seems destined to change the manufacturer to take on the legacy of Alex Rins in Honda LCR, a structure already ‘tasted’ at the end of 2019 after his divorce from KTM.

The saddle alongside Jorge Martin would be perfect for Marco Bezzecchi, but the latter has to make a difficult decision, namely to leave ‘his home’, the VR46 team, in order to be able to race with a GP24 in 2024. “As things stand at the moment, Marco will have to switch to Pramac if he wants a GP24. But if he prefers to stay with his VR46 team, we will do everything possible to provide him with the best bike possible for 2023. – said Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti in an interview with the magazine speedweek. com – today we can offer Marco a GP24 at Pramac. If he prefers to stay with VR46, we will support him in the best possible way because he deserves it. But we can’t equip a fifth official rider.”

The ball therefore ‘passed’ to Bezzecchi, who if he moved to Pramac would most likely ‘free up’ a VR46 saddle for Franco Morbidelli. As for the contenders for the saddle that will remain free in Gresini (Fabio Di Giannantonio’s contract is about to expire) the list is quite large and a surprise candidate ‘pushed’ by Dorna in a desperate search for a British representative in MotoGP after Scott Redding’s move to Superbike and Cal Crutchlow’s retirement. The profile is that of Jake Dixonwho is doing well in Moto2 this year and who has already competed in two MotoGP races in 2021 with the Yamaha of the Petronas team (now RNF).