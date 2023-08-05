Constance Bezzecchi

Marco Bezzecchi comes out of the Silverstone Sprint with a big smilesince the second place obtained this afternoon behind Alex Marquez allowed him to shorten the gap from world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia to 27 points. The rider from Rimini confirmed his great feeling with the damp track, managing to lead a leading race while maintaining calm and making the most of Saturday’s race.

In fact, during the first hectic stages Bezzecchi never dropped beyond third position, in the end only giving way to Alex Marquez, who preceded him to the finish line by just 366 thousandths of a second. Too risky to try to overtake the Spaniard and risk nullifying the nine points of the place of honor.

Bezzecchi’s words to Sky

“It was beautiful. She was a not entirely calculated thing (the chase at the end, ed). When Alex took the lead I tried to pass Jack and stay behind him. I saw that he drove very dirty. I thought he didn’t finish the race with rain on a dry track. But then when I pushed I too got into trouble. He was better. But I’m happy. Unfortunately I made that mistake this morning, but in the wet you always have to push to do that extra lap. I didn’t see the table, I didn’t know anything, so I just rolled like crazy.

I told Matteo (Flamigni) but where are we going? You made the pole. In the wet, I have a base that lets me ride the way I like it. We didn’t ride much in the dry, we’ll see tomorrow, but we’ll try anyway. Starting with slicks? If it had been the big race it was slick. With 10 laps you lost too much. There were already some dry spots where you could go faster with slicks. Official Pramac or VR46? I say nothing. I get along very well with my team. I’d like the factory bike like all riders dream of, I think about it more at home, here I prefer to think about riding a bike.”