Qualifying report

The first Indian Grand Prix of the history of MotoGP ended with the all-Italian pole position for Marco Bezzecchiwho after Silverstone will start from pole for the first time thanks to the time of 1:43.947. An excellent performance of strength for the rider from Rimini, in command of one front row monopolized by Ducati. Behind the ‘Bez’in fact, it will fire Jorge Martinlate alone 43 thousandths of second, and the reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia, unable to improve his performance in the last lap thanks to a long run in Turn 1. A session which, in Q1, had seen the best time of Raul Fernandez, immediately followed by Alex Marquez. The latter, thanks to a bad fall in the second sector, however did not participate in the fight for pole position due to an injury to the chest, with the Spanish driver currently present at the medical center to carry out x-rays and more in-depth tests in order to be declared fit for tomorrow’s match. A qualifying to forget for the Marquez family in general, with Marc also crashing in turn 3 but without any kind of consequences, to the point of resuming the session regularly, however ending behind his teammate Mir, in fifth position behind in Marini.

1st, Marco Bezzecchi – Ducati (Mooney VR46)

“They haven’t been the easiest days for me. As I imagine you know, unfortunately a dear friend of mine who I grew up with is no longer here (Filippo Mometto), we did minibikes together and for me it was really special. I wanted to dedicate this pole to him and his entire family. Today went well and I’m happy because yesterday I struggled a bit in the afternoon, this morning we settled in and I’m happy. It’s important for the team for today and also for tomorrow’s race, even if it will be tough because it will be hot, but for now let’s enjoy this result. I feel good about Sprint physically too, my hand feels good when I ride the bike and I’m satisfied with the work we’ve done. It will certainly be important to start strong, but in the meantime we are in good shape.”

2nd, Jorge Martin – Ducati (Pramac)

“I believed in pole, but Marco was fantastic all weekend and especially today. We are making progress and I feel good with the rear medium and it will be a good option for today’s race too, but we’ll see. We went very strong and we are doing well in this part of the season and I hope we can have a good race because it will be really complicated in the heat and it will be difficult for everyone. I’m still in battle with Bezzecchi and Bagnaia, which means we’re working well and we’re at a very high level, so we hope to fight it out until the end. It’s not easy to find the reference point for Turn 1, we will all have to be careful to take the first three corners calmly.”

3rd, Francesco Bagnaia – Ducati

“The objective was absolutely the front row, also considering the pace I had this morning with the medium tyres. I am very happy with the further steps forward we have made. Unfortunately, we were missing something in pushing hard for the time attack and we used the front a lot, but I have to say that I’m satisfied. For today’s Sprint I’m not too sure that I’m 100% from a technical point of view, I think that Jorge has a little more with Bezzecchi, but this morning with the average we lapped a little slower than them who had the soft, so it will be important to immediately understand the pace especially due to the heat and the pressure on the front can increase a lot, but it will be a different race than usual. The first corner will be fundamental and we will try to do what needs to be done. We just asked the Race Direction, in case of a mistake at Turn 1, to apply more severe penalties than usual because it’s really easy to make mistakes there and you have to be careful.”